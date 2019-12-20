2 Dead After Pennsylvania Highway Pileup Caused by Northeast Snow Squall

A total of 58 vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction traffic accident on Wednesday, leaving 30 people injured and two drivers dead
Two people have been confirmed dead after a traffic pileup on a central Pennsylvania highway earlier this week.
On Wednesday, a total of 58 vehicles became involved in a major collision going westbound on Interstate 80, a Pennsylvania State police spokesperson told PEOPLE.
The accident, which involved many large semi-trucks, was caused by “limited visibility” and “hazardous roadway conditions,” according to authorities, due to the snow squall that affected the Northeastern part of the U.S.
As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police confirmed two drivers were killed: Edward Posavec, 53, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Approximately 30 people were injured in the chain-reaction crash, with some said to be in critical condition after being taken to nearby hospitals.
The westbound portion of I-80 was closed for 28 hours before reopening for traffic on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The squall-type storms, such as the one that crept over Northeastern states earlier this week, bring quick, sudden high winds and snow, creating blizzard-like conditions for typically under three hours at a time.
According to the National Weather Service, a squall can create “treacherous travel conditions.” NWS suggests always checking for weather warnings before hitting roadways, and to lower driving speeds as well as low-beam headlights for extra precautions.