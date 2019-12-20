2 Dead After Pennsylvania Highway Pileup Caused by Northeast Snow Squall

Image zoom Car accident

Two people have been confirmed dead after a traffic pileup on a central Pennsylvania highway earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a total of 58 vehicles became involved in a major collision going westbound on Interstate 80, a Pennsylvania State police spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The accident, which involved many large semi-trucks, was caused by “limited visibility” and “hazardous roadway conditions,” according to authorities, due to the snow squall that affected the Northeastern part of the U.S.

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police confirmed two drivers were killed: Edward Posavec, 53, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Approximately 30 people were injured in the chain-reaction crash, with some said to be in critical condition after being taken to nearby hospitals.

You may be hearing the term 'snow squall warning' this afternoon. So here's some information on snow squalls and how to stay safe if a warning is issued ❄️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HqYHf3QRyT — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 18, 2019

The westbound portion of I-80 was closed for 28 hours before reopening for traffic on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The squall-type storms, such as the one that crept over Northeastern states earlier this week, bring quick, sudden high winds and snow, creating blizzard-like conditions for typically under three hours at a time.

According to the National Weather Service, a squall can create “treacherous travel conditions.” NWS suggests always checking for weather warnings before hitting roadways, and to lower driving speeds as well as low-beam headlights for extra precautions.