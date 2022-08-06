2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

"This situation highlights the risks these migrants face as they attempt to enter the United States illegally by sea," Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson said in a statement

By
Published on August 6, 2022 04:45 PM
A cruise ship rescued one person and transferred the individual to Coast Guard crews after being found swimming off the Florida Keys, Aug. 5, 2022. The person's rustic vessel capsized approximately 14 miles off Sugarloaf Key. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo's crew)
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo's crew

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday.

According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.

The two deceased victims were recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and were immediately transferred to the local medical examiner's office, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency first heard of the accident as Key West watchstanders received multiple reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

"We've gotten reports from all across the Lower Keys about people in the water," Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll said to Reuters, adding it was possible that more than one vessel had overturned or sunk.

The boat, which capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key with 15 people onboard, was "determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States," the U.S. Coast Guard's statement read.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who lost their lives off the Lower Keys," said Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, in the statement.

"This situation highlights the risks these migrants face as they attempt to enter the United States illegally by sea," he continued. "The Florida Straits and its approaches can be hazardous for even the best trained and equipped mariners. For people illegally migrating aboard unseaworthy or overloaded boats and homemade rafts, who lack basic lifesaving equipment like life jackets, those risks can often prove deadly."

Alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the Coast Guard was assisted by Air Station Miami, Cutter Isaac Mayo, Cutter Pablo Valent, Cutter Dauntless, Station Key West and Station Marathon in their rescue efforts, the statement added.

On its Twitter account, the Seventh District of the Coast Guard has been giving updates on their search, including one on Saturday morning, which read: "#Update Crews searched through the night and will continue to search today for the 5 missing people in the water. #SAR"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

It is still unclear where the vessel was traveling from. According to Coast Guard officials, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was among the agencies that responded to the situation, NBC News reported.

"This incident off the coast of the Lower Keys remains under investigation," CBP spokesperson Rob Brisley told the outlet. "CBP has nothing further to add."

Related Articles
At Least 11 Dead, 38 Rescued After Boat Carrying Haitian Migrants Capsizes in U.S. Waters Near Puerto Rico Hi there — can I get a photo to use for this story? Thank you https://www.cbsnews.com/n
At Least 11 Dead, 38 Rescued After Boat Carrying Suspected Migrants Capsizes Near Puerto Rico
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore of Clearwater Florida
7 Passengers Rescued by Coast Guard After Lightning Strikes Boat in Florida: 'Everybody Is Safe'
Florida Mom Killed, Young Son and Nephew Injured After Parasail Strikes Bridge
Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'
Coast Guard search
5 People Dead, 34 Still Missing After Boat Capsizes off Fla. Coast During Suspected 'Human Smuggling Venture'
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Mom Dies After Jumping into Mass. River to Rescue Kids, Search for Missing Son Turns to Recovery Operation
A Monroe County Sheriff's Office diver holds a piece of aircraft debris from the ocean floor 15 miles north of Big Pine Key, Florida, March 3, 2021. Coast Guard crews suspended the search March 3, 2021.
A&E Star's Sister Presumed Dead After Florida Plane Crash, Search Suspended for Couple Missing at Sea
Carnival Magic
Huge Dance Floor Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship Leading to Coast Guard Escort
TAOS, NEW MEXICO - MAY 15, 2019: The Rio Grande River flows south through New Mexico near Taos. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Boy Found Dead After He Was Swept Away with Brother Trying to Cross the Rio Grande River
Georgia Boat Collision. https://www.wjcl.com/article/multiple-patients-being-treated-after-boat-crash/40132861.
5 Dead in Georgia Boat Collision, Bodies of Missing Victims Recovered By Divers
Coast Guard search
Coast Guard Suspends Search for 34 Missing People Who Vanished off Fla. Coast, Fears No More Survivors
Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Evelyn Jones
Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Ga. Man Arrested on Suspicion of Boating Under the Influence in Savannah Boat Collision That Killed 5
Image
Florida Teens Lost at Sea: Everything We Know So Far
JUAN CARLOS ESCOTET ALVIAREZ
Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'
Otoro Fishing Instagram
Fiancée of Billionaire's Son Who Died Trying to Save Her 'Doesn't Remember' Part of Boating Accident
Shark fin above water
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff