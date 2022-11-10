2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida

"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths

By
Published on November 10, 2022 03:57 PM
A broken power line lays across a country road. It has snapped after severe winds.
Photo: Getty

Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida.

A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reported.

The man who was killed had exited his vehicle before making contact with the live power line, the OSCO said in a post on Facebook. He was found "unresponsive" by deputies, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim, who was traveling with the man, was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Never touch a downed power line," the sheriff's office wrote in its Facebook post. "If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately."

The sheriff's office also encouraged all individuals to exercise "extreme caution" should they venture outside during the storm.

Nicole made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday morning as a a rare November hurricane, according to NBC News. After making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm previously slammed into Great Abaco, an island in the Bahamas about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, as a tropical storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties on Monday ahead of the storm. As of Thursday, at least 45 counties are under a state of emergency, according to ABC News.

The Florida governor said 16,000 utility linemen were prepared to immediately start restoring service, and 600 National Guard troops would be available to help.

