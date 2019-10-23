2 Dead After Car Falls from Fourth Floor of Indianapolis Parking Garage

Image zoom Indianapolis Fire Department

Two people were killed after a car drove off the fourth floor of a parking garage in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The victims, both adults, died just before 10 a.m., when the car landed upside down and inverted in an alley next to 222 E. Market St., the Indianapolis Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The address is that of Indianapolis City Market, which houses more than two dozen small businesses.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the car contained a female driver and a male passenger, the Associated Press reported.

Reith added that a man who witnessed the incident was treated for possible shock, and that code enforcement was called in to check the garage for any structural damage.

“Any number of things could have happened here today,” she told NBC affiliate WTHR, adding that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating.

The fire department shared several photos from the scene of the crash, many of which showed the black vehicle’s wheels facing up, as well as a case of water bottles strewn about and a brown purse sitting next to the car.

The post said the department’s Heavy Extrication and Collapse Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene.

The 2013 Lincoln SUV was eventually flipped over and removed by a tow truck around 11:15 a.m., WTHR reported.

Neither the police department nor the fire department immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.