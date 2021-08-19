Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency following the damage from Tropical Storm Fred

2 Dead, at Least 35 Missing as Homes 'Are Completely Destroyed' in North Carolina Floods

Tropical Storm Fred has left two people dead and at least 35 missing in North Carolina as the state suffers from severe flooding.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to expedite search and rescue efforts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties," he said in a press release.

"This state of emergency will allow our first responders to get into our affected communities quickly to save lives, restore power, remove debris and bring supplies," the governor added. "North Carolina is strong and resilient, and we're committed to helping people and businesses recover as quickly as possible."

Haywood County was hit the worst by flooding.

"At this time we have around 35 people still unaccounted for. Several people were located safe and reunited with their families, and several others were added to the list throughout the day as loved ones called in," the county said via Facebook on Wednesday.

Allison Richmond, the county's emergency services spokeswoman, told USA Today that two deaths have been linked to the storm. The victims have not yet been identified.

"We have homes that are completely destroyed and off their foundations," Sheriff Greg Christopher of Haywood County told the outlet. "Mobile homes that were moved, and mobile home parks that I would call completely destroyed."

Emergency shelter is available at Tuscola High School, the county said on Wednesday, adding that a new helpline (828-356-2022) has been created for those affected by the storm.

North Carolina floods Tropical Storm Fred | Credit: North Carolina department of transportation/ twitter

Fred has caused "significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed," officials shared on Facebook.

In Buncombe County, there were about 70 water rescues, spokesperson Lillian Govus told USA Today.

Those near a river in the Pisgah National Forest have posted videos as the water rose and flooded the area.

"What really caught us by surprise was how quickly the water rose, the tremendous amount, and intensity of it," Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers told USA Today.

Fred touched down in Florida on Monday and has been responsible for flooding, power outages and destroyed homes across the state, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service.

One person died in Florida after he hydroplaned near Panama City on Monday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flash floods and possibly tornados to New York and throughout New England, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center said.