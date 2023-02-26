2 Dead, 11 Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes into Group of Arizona Bicyclists

A pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, Ariz. on Saturday, leaving two dead and 11 injured.

"We are sad to update that this is a fatal crash with two confirmed deceased cyclists," the Goodyear Police Department wrote on Facebook. "One adult female and one adult male. This crash involved a single vehicle (pick-up truck). The adult male driver remained on scene."

A separate post confirmed that one of the deceased cyclists was a local and the other was an out-of-state visitor. The release also stated that the condition of one of the cyclists injured was life-threatening.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, who had been arrested and booked into jail on several charges including two counts of manslaughter, according to the department's Facebook statement.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," the statement read.

The police initially closed down Cotton Lane, the street where the accident took place. An update to the original Facebook post states that the road is now open.

According to police, the investigation is currently ongoing.