2 Dead and 1 Injured After Plane Crashes Into North Carolina Home: 'It Was Devastating'

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured after a single-engine plane crashed into a Hope Mills, North Carolina, home on Thursday night, reports say.

According to WRAL, officials said that the pilot died, along with a man inside the house.

The man’s wife is in serious condition at Fayetteville’s Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the news outlet.

WRAL reports that “investigators from the National Highway Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were reportedly sending a team from Washington, D.C., Friday morning to investigate the accident.”

Police, the Highway Patrol and the FAA did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The accident took place shortly before midnight, the Associated Press reports.

Image zoom WRAL

A neighbor, who goes by Bucky and was a firefighter for more than 30 years, told WRAL that “the woman was pulled from the home and was laying on top of the wreckage debris when he arrived at the scene” and that he heard the airplane crash.

“When I walked in, it was devastating,” he said, adding that plane clipped some trees before it hit the house. “I’ve been to three plane crashes in my career and I’ve never seen anything like this. All the ones I’ve been to have crashed in the woods or flipped over at the airport.”

He added: “Last night I was all nerves. Now she’s lost everything. Her husband and her home. That’s kind of hard to get over.

Authorities told the news outlet that the airplane — which was built in 1979 and seats six people — was in contact with air traffic controllers at Fayetteville Regional Airport just moments before the accident.