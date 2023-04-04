2 Construction Workers Dead After Trench Collapse at JFK Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it has issued a stop order for all construction following the incident

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 4, 2023 12:29 PM
Two workers fall to their deaths at JFK construction site
Photo: CBS New York/YouTube

Two construction workers were killed after a trench they were working in collapsed at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, according to The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the airport.

The agency said in a press release that two workers got trapped under construction rubble at approximately 11:08 a.m. local time.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the scene near the airport's Terminal 7 with 12 units and about 60 firefighters, the Associated Press reported. Emergency medical services, Port Authority police and New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit also responded to the scene.

Emergency workers used an excavator as well as ropes, pulleys and chains to try to get the construction workers out, according to CBS News.

Despite efforts to save the workers, they were pronounced dead at the scene, the Port Authority said. Their bodies were pulled out of the rubble just after 1 p.m., CBS News reported. The identities of the workers have not yet been released.

JFK Airport warned passengers of traffic delays near Terminals 5 and 7 as emergency workers in the area, per WABC-TV, however airport officials told the station that flights were not impacted.

The Port Authority told PEOPLE the workers had been relocating utility lines near the airport's cogeneration facility in preparation for the JFK airport's redevelopment project, which is set to "redevelop, modify and expand" some of the airport's existing facilities.

The Port Authority said it has issued a stop order for all construction at the airport and is conducting an investigation of the incident. It also said a "temporary safety stand down remains until safety reviews have been conducted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the tragedy, Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on Twitter sending her condolences to the families of the victims.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of two people tragically killed while working on a construction site at @JFKairport earlier today," Hochul tweeted. "@PANYNJ is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident."

Related Articles
6 killed in Baltimore Beltway crash
6 Road Construction Workers Dead Following Car Crash on Baltimore Beltway
Patricia Borges is interviewed at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., on . Borges was pulled alive from the rubble of the R.M. Palmer Co. factory, a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., after an explosion that killed seven co-workers. Borges says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the ruined building - and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate
Woman Says Falling into Liquid Chocolate Saved Her Life at Penn. Factory Explosion That Killed 7
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
Reeva and Roma Gupta, Woman Killed, Daughter Critically Injured in Plane Crash After Booking Flight Lesson on Groupon for ‘Beautiful Day’ Together;
Mom and Daughter Booked Flight on Groupon for 'Beautiful Day' Together Before Deadly Plane Crash
Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson
N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a small aircraft crashed while taking off from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
5 People Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes Near Arkansas Airport
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
https://twitter.com/CTEHLLC/status/1628859268127416321/photo/1 Conversation CTEH @CTEHLLC It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleagues - Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney and Glenmarkus Walker. They were valuable members of our team and CTEH family.
Victims of Ark. Plane Crash Carrying Coworkers Identified: 'They Were Valuable Members of Our Team'
BEDFORD, OH - FEBRUARY 20: Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. The explosion occurred just 70 miles north of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed releasing toxic chemicals on February 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
At Least 13 Hospitalized, 1 Dead After Factory Explosion in Ohio
Grand Canyon
Wisconsin Man, 56, Found Dead on Trail in Grand Canyon National Park Was on Day Hike: Officials
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
6th Police Officer Fired After Death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Department Announces
Plane makes emergency landing in San Diego after battery pack catches fire on United Airlines flight
Four Hospitalized After Battery Pack Caught Fire on United Airlines Flight
Beechcraft Bonanza A36
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall
Man Who Killed Wife in Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall Murder-Suicide Had Protection Order Filed Against Him
Diamond Ranch Academy
Girl, 17, Dies Suddenly at Treatment Center for Teens — Second Case in Utah This Year 