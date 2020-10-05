The women, both 19-year-old Temple University students, were taken to local hospitals to treat their injuries

Friends at College Rooftop Party Injured After Falling While Trying to Take Selfie

Two Temple University students were injured after they fell from a rooftop party while trying to take selfies, according to police and local reports.

Police at the Philadelphia school responded just before 2 a.m. on Saturday to reports that two people had fallen from the roof of a building in the 1800 block of North Bouvier St., a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When they arrived, two 19-year-old female students were found “suffering multiple injuries due to a fall,” the statement said.

The students were attending a party on the roof of the four-story building, and were taking selfies when they fell and landed on the sidewalk of a back alley, according to WPVI.

“I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night that night trying to deal with that emotionally,” student Allison Byrne told the outlet.

The spokesperson said that one of the students was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition with injuries to her right leg and left ankle, while the other was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical but stable condition with “multiple” injuries.

“Latest indications are they are alert and responsive and receiving care,” Temple University spokesman Ray Betzner tells PEOPLE.

The building’s management company told WPVI that the rooftop deck from which the women fell has a parapet wall and railings, though a student told the outlet that it’s “really easy” to slip off.

"There's not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you're drinking and you run right into it, it's really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip," said Arnav Johri.