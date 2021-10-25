2 Children Dead, 8 People Injured After Car Loses Control During Texas Drag Race: 'Please Pray'

The identities of the driver and victims have not yet been released

Two children were killed and eight people were injured after a drag race vehicle slammed into spectators at a racing event in Kerrville, Texas, according to authorities.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, a car taking part in "Airport Race Wars 2," a drag race event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races," the Kerrville Police Department said in a statement.

Ross Dunagan, the owner and founder of Flyin Diesel Performance & Offroad, commented on the incident in a video posted to the company's Facebook page.

"The race is shut down," he said. "We ask that you please pray for everybody involved."

Kerrville Police said the investigation remains ongoing and they will provide updates as more information is made available.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy died at the scene, while an 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said that four other people were transported by air ambulances to various medical centers. They included a 46-year-old woman in critical condition; a 26-year-old man in unknown condition; a 27-year-old woman in critical yet non-life-threatening condition; and the 34-year-old male driver, who was listed in stable condition.

Two people were also treated and later released at the scene, while a 3-month-old female and 4-year-old male were transported to a hospital by ambulance for "precautionary evaluations," officials said.

The identities of the driver and the victims have not yet been released.