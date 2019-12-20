6 Passengers Injured After 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide Near Port in Cozumel, Mexico

Image zoom Carnival Glory Courtesy Christian Maxey

Two Carnival cruise ships were involved in a collision on Friday morning that left six passengers injured.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the cruise line said the “Carnival Glory was in the process of docking” when it collided with the already-docked Carnival Legend near the port of Cozumel, Mexico.

The company considered the incident to be an allision — when a moving vessel collides with a stationary object — between the two ships.

Shocking footage captured by several witnesses showed the moment where the Legend’s front end slowly glided into a portion of the Glory’s windows, sending debris from the crash into the ocean.

#BREAKING: Two @CarnivalCruise ships have collided near the Cozumel, Mexico port. Unknown injuries. Appears all damage is above the water-line. https://t.co/vRXgQFHFAT — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) December 20, 2019

Image zoom Carnival Glory Courtesy Christian Maxey

Despite the damages, which all seemed to be above the water line, Carnival says they don’t anticipate the collision to affect their travel plans.

“There is no impact to the ships’ itineraries,” the Carnival spokesperson says. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”

“We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” the spokesperson added.

The company also confirmed that six guests went to Carnival Glory’s medical center for evaluation after the collision but only suffered minor injuries.

Image zoom Carnival Glory Courtesy Christian Maxey

Image zoom Carnival Glory Courtesy Christian Maxey

Several passengers who were on the cruise ships at the time of the incident spoke to CNN and said they barely felt the collision, which they were told in separate onboard announcements was a result of currents or high winds.

Carnival Legend passenger Mary Anne McKinley told the outlet that “the crash wasn’t too bad,” and compared the feeling to “a big wave crashing into the ship.”

Carnival Glory passenger Maddison Haynes told CNN she thought the boat was rocking from choppy waves because guests had felt them the night prior.

“Last night we experienced some major motion on the boat so this morning we assumed something similar was happening,” Haynes explained. “We felt a jolt and didn’t really think anything of it.”