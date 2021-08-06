Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, were mourning their brother Baltazar Tiquiram Us, 27, when they were fatally struck by a light-rail train

2 Brothers Hit and Killed by Train as They Held Memorial for Sibling Struck at Same Spot

A family in Charlotte, North Carolina, is weathering three tragedies after two brothers were fatally struck by a light rail train while holding a memorial for another sibling who had died in the same spot on week prior.

On early Tuesday morning, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call about two pedestrians struck by LYNX Blue Line train near South Boulevard and Hebron Street, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police arrived to find Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, unresponsive near the tracks and both men were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, CMPD Sgt. Adam Jones said that the men were "mourning the loss" of their other brother — 27-year-old Baltazar Tiquiram Us — when they were struck.

Baltazar was killed by another light rail train on July 26

"They had been memorializing their brother on the one-week anniversary of his death and they were conducting a memorial out by the site where he was killed," Jones said.

Calling it a "tragic incident," Jones said the men were standing on the track and lighting candles when the train approached the intersection.

"Unfortunately, the two brothers were also struck by a train while they were on foot and they both succumbed to their injuries pretty quickly," Jones said. "I cannot imagine losing three of your children — three of your siblings — within a week to such tragic circumstances."

According to Jones, "impairment was involved" in the fatal incident involving the two brothers.

Investigators believe that the track's safety mechanisms, including the crossing arms and flashing lights that warn of an approaching train, were working properly at the time of the crash, Jones said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Baltazar after driving his Toyota Tundra around the track's crossing arm, The Charlotte Observer reported. He was struck by a light rail train.

While Baltazar was pronounced dead at the scene, an unnamed passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the outlet said.

Police believe impairment was involved in that incident as well, according to local news station FOX 48.