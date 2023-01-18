2 Americans Among 72 Who Died in Airplane Crash in Nepal, Authorities Say

A Yeti Airlines plane with 72 passengers, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents, went down in Nepal on Sunday morning

By
Published on January 18, 2023 08:27 PM
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty

Two Americans were among the dozens of people killed in an airplane crash in Nepal on Sunday, authorities confirm.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing (captured by PBS) on Wednesday.

He continued, "Our thoughts are with the families of those on board. The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour."

Their identities have not been released.

Yeti Airlines flight 691 came down around 10:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, per the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Rescue efforts were then made when two helicopters were deployed to the site, with a ground team including the Nepal Army, Armed Police Forces, Nepal Police and more on-site for the search.

Among those involved in the crash were 15 foreign nationals: five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, one person from Ireland, one from Australia, one from Argentina and one from France, the aviation authority shared. Of those on board, 37 were men, 25 were women, three were children and three were infants, CNN added.

Stories about the passengers have since been released since the ill-fated flight.

One person captured footage of the plane's final moments in the air before he and his friends were involved in the deadly crash.

Friends of Sonu Jaiswal, of India, said the 29-year-old father of three was live-streaming the plane's descent into Nepal on Sunday when the aircraft suddenly crashed, according to The Guardian and the BBC.

RELATED VIDEO: At Least 14 People Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv, Including Ukrainian Cabinet Minister

In the footage, viewed by PEOPLE, the man can be seen smiling while showing off the scenery below the plane before passengers seemingly begin to panic. The picture suddenly cuts out as screams and rumbling noises of what sounds like a crash can be heard in the background, before flames appear to engulf the aircraft on-screen.

The plane's co-pilot Anju Khatiwada learned how to fly after her pilot husband died in a crash in 2006.

"Her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in 2006 in a crash of a Twin Otter plane of Yeti Airlines in Jumla," airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told Reuters. "She got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death."

Speaking with CNN, Bartaula said that Khatiwada, who joined Yeti Airlines in 2010, received training in the United States and had over 6,300 hours of flying experience. The spokesperson went on to call her "a brave woman with all the courage and determination."

Khatiwada, a captain, was flying with an instructor pilot for additional training when the crash occurred, Bartaula told CNN.

