2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

The unnamed Americans involved in the crocodile attack are originally from Colorado, the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a social media statement Tuesday

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday.

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.

One of the tourists, per the organization, was swimming in the water at night when the crocodile attack took place. As he was being attacked, the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said his companion went into the water to help.

"The man who was swimming presented injuries to both lower extremities, right upper extremity, chest and abdomen," the organization tweeted Tuesday. "His companion [was] injured in the right upper extremity and in the right inguinal area."

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit added that the two Americans are originally from Colorado. Their names have not been released.

The recent attack occurred about a year after a woman from the United States was attacked by a crocodile in the same area last July.

Kiana Hummel and a friend went for a late-night swim at a beach when a large crocodile bit her right leg and dragged her into the water, Mexico News Daily previously reported.

The woman's friend, as well as bystanders, fought the reptile in an attempt to rescue her. A nearby hotel employee also used a piece of wood to hit the crocodile, which prompted the creature to release the young woman, the outlet stated.

"I'm pretty grateful that people were there to help me… I don't think I would have gotten out [without them]," Hummel later shared in a statement from her hospital bed, per Mexico News Daily.