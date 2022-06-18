The couple, a pilot and flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, met two years ago on one of the company's flights

2 Alaska Airlines Employees Get Engaged on Pride Flight After Both Planned to Propose

Love is in the air at Alaska Airlines this Pride Month!

Two of the airline's employees got engaged Wednesday on their "Fly with Pride" flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles after meeting two years ago on another Alaska Airlines flight, according to the airline.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska's regional partner Skywest, told the team about her idea for an inflight proposal and that the couple had always wanted to try the Pride flight. The airline was happy to help bring their big moment to fruition.

Alaska Airlines Pride month plane proposal Credit: Ingrid Barrentine

"I've always appreciated Alaska; how deeply involved they are in the LGBTQ+ community," Rojas said. "All the love and support is just super overwhelming and amazing."

Halfway from SFO to LAX, Rojas used her flight attendant training and proposed to her newly-hired Alaska pilot girlfriend Alejandra Moncayo over the PA system (in English and Spanish) while on one knee.

The airline posted a video of the proposal, which has since been viewed more than 14,000 times.

What Rojas and her coworkers didn't know is that Moncayo was also planning on popping the question, getting on one knee at the gate after they deplaned. They celebrated the double proposal afterward with an impromptu party at LAX.

Alaska Airlines Pride month plane proposal Credit: Ingrid Barrentine

"It's awesome, I feel very, very loved today. Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care," Moncayo added.

Alaska Airlines spread the love to the rest of the passengers, offering everyone on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, according to KTLA.