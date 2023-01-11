2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California

Three people, including a 4-year-old child, were rescued on Tuesday after a Tesla drove into a pool of a residential home.

Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, tells PEOPLE that the driver of the vehicle said she hit the gas instead of the brakes after the weather at the time may have distracted her, causing the Tesla to go through a retaining wall and into the pool.

Derderian adds that the three passengers were rescued within seconds by two staff members from the Pacific Oaks Children's School near the 700 Block of West California Boulevard residence where the incident occurred.

While the home's owners were at their residence at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m., they were unaware of what had happened, prompting one of the two staff members to dive into the pool and assist the vehicle's passengers before it began to submerge.

Following their rescue, the three passengers were evaluated on scene by fire personnel but did not require medical attention. Derderian adds that a heavy tow vehicle was required to remove the Tesla from the pool several hours later.

A photo accompanying a tweet from the Pasadena Fire Department detailed the aftermath of the incident, showing the white Tesla deeply submerged underwater in the pool as loose bricks surrounded it.

The Pasadena Fire Department said in the social media post that "good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants" and confirmed that both they and the Pasadena Police Department responded to the incident.

While Tuesday's event is believed to have been an accident, it is currently under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.