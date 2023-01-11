2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California

The three Tesla passengers were successfully rescued on Tuesday with no injuries

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 07:30 PM
https://twitter.com/PasadenaFD/status/1612865743573643264/photo/1 Pasadena Fire Dept. @PasadenaFD PFD and PPD are on scene 700 blk. west California Blvd. A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Three occupants in vehicle including a child. Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants. @PasadenaGov
Photo: Pasadena Fire Department

Three people, including a 4-year-old child, were rescued on Tuesday after a Tesla drove into a pool of a residential home.

Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, tells PEOPLE that the driver of the vehicle said she hit the gas instead of the brakes after the weather at the time may have distracted her, causing the Tesla to go through a retaining wall and into the pool.

Derderian adds that the three passengers were rescued within seconds by two staff members from the Pacific Oaks Children's School near the 700 Block of West California Boulevard residence where the incident occurred.

While the home's owners were at their residence at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m., they were unaware of what had happened, prompting one of the two staff members to dive into the pool and assist the vehicle's passengers before it began to submerge.

Following their rescue, the three passengers were evaluated on scene by fire personnel but did not require medical attention. Derderian adds that a heavy tow vehicle was required to remove the Tesla from the pool several hours later.

A photo accompanying a tweet from the Pasadena Fire Department detailed the aftermath of the incident, showing the white Tesla deeply submerged underwater in the pool as loose bricks surrounded it.

The Pasadena Fire Department said in the social media post that "good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants" and confirmed that both they and the Pasadena Police Department responded to the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Tuesday's event is believed to have been an accident, it is currently under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbors Left Confused After Seemingly 'Great Guy' Drove Tesla Off Cliff with 'Idyllic Family' Inside
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404c) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Driver of Tesla That Went 250 Feet Over Calif. Cliff Arrested for Attempted Murder and Child Abuse
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Georgia Swim Instructor Charged in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
mayfield heights police department
3 Injured After Plane Attempts Emergency Landing and Crashes on Ohio Middle School Football Field
tow yard
Washington Police Rescue Woman with Disabilities Who Was Trapped in Car at Tow Yard for 9 Days
Alyssa Ros, Xylona Gama
Friends Who Went Missing After Wedding Found Dead in Submerged Car: 'Life Will Never Be the Same'
Corion Evans, Mississippi Teenager Honored For Saving 3 Girls, Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River
Teen Honored for Saving 3 Victims and a Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River: 'So Thankful'
cliff fall
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Group Falls 300 Feet Down Calif. Cliff While Trying to Save Friend
u3IESjcfMN0 5-year-old boy survives terrifying encounter with snake near Byron Bay | 7NEWS
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
Alabama flooding
At Least 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Girl, After 'Unprecedented' Flash Floods in Alabama
tesla
2 Men Killed in Tesla Crash — and Tx. Police Believe the Car May Have Been on Autopilot: Reports