1.4K Lottery Players Win with 2-2-2-2 in South Carolina, Scoring $2-$5K Each

Image zoom South Carolina Lottery Pick 4 Tim Dominick/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty

Great minds think alike — especially among a slew of lucky lottery winners in South Carolina.

More than 1,400 people played 2-2-2-2 in the Pick 4 lottery on Saturday — and when the combination was drawn, the South Carolina Education Lottery issued a record payout of more than $3.4 million, according to a news release.

Winners will receive anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000, depending on how much they paid for their ticket.

The release said there was quite the line of winners queueing up to claim their prize at the Lottery’s Claim Center in Columbia, and many had special reasons for picking 2-2-2-2.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Wins $60 Million Lottery After Playing with the Same Numbers for More Than 20 Years

One woman said the numbers were chosen in memory of her daughter, while another said she picked them because her birthday is Feb. 22, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

RELATED: New Jersey Man Wins $250K in Lottery Just 2 Years After Winning $2M

Many winners said they’ve played all 2s for years. One fortunate person played it 16 times on Saturday, meaning he or she scored an $80,000 pay day.

The last time 2-2-2-2 was drawn, in July 2012, 652 winners claimed prizes, according to the release.