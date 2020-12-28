192 New Crystal Triangles Installed on Times Square Ball for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The countdown to 2021 wouldn't be complete without a larger-than-life ball drop in New York City's Times Square — and Waterford Crystal is promising to deliver once again.

Though the socially distanced crowd will be smaller this year, Waterford is sticking with the tradition of its "Greatest Gifts” series.

"For over twenty years, the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has been the symbol of New Year’s Eve for people all around the world," the company said in a statement. "Part of the yearly tradition includes replacing 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles on the Ball with designs from the yearly 'Greatest Gifts' collection. This year’s 'Gift of Happiness' design will be included next to the past six designs and last year’s 'Gift of Goodwill' pattern."

According to the official website for Time's Square, the "Ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds," and its crystal triangles "vary in size, and range in length from 4 ¾ inches to 5 ¾ inches per side."

Image zoom Waterford Crystal design | Credit: Waterford Crystal/Matthew Carasella Photography

The dazzling design will be seen by billions watching New York City ring in the new year at 12 a.m. ET on Friday.

“While New Year’s Eve celebrations across the world will look different this year, we hope that Waterford’s 'Gift of Happiness' collection will inspire everyone to share happiness and generosity in 2021," Tom Brennan, Waterford Crystal's master craftsman and spokesperson, said in a press release. "We’re thrilled that the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball stands as an enduring tradition and sign of hope, and happiness, in trying time."

Due to the pandemic, the process has been far from typical.

"The most challenging part of this installation is missing the face-to-face interaction with team members, partners and reporters I’ve gotten to know over the years," Brennan tells PEOPLE. "From the planning process straight through to installation day, this has all come together virtually, which, of course, poses some challenges."

"Personally, not being physically present in New York this year is different — there’s no replacing the buzz and energy of New York especially on New Year’s Eve," Brennan adds. "However, health and safety are our top priority, and we’re happy that millions across the globe will still be able to watch the Waterford Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drop from their televisions at home."

Image zoom Waterford Crystal design | Credit: Waterford Crystal/Matthew Carasella Photography

Indeed, broadcast and virtual viewing options abound: Billy Porter is joining Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC, while Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and J Balvin will perform at YouTube's Hello 2021.

