19 Dead After Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa said the plane ran into "a sudden change of weather conditions" just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to CNN

By
Published on November 7, 2022 03:37 PM
Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on November 6, 2022. - Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on November 6, 2022, as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. Rescuers have pulled 26 survivors to safety after the Precision Air plane crashed due to bad weather, with 43 people, including 39 passengers, aboard flight PW 494 from the financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city, according to regional authorities.
Photo: SITIDE PROTASE/AFP via Getty

Nineteen people have died after a plane crashed into Lake Victoria during adverse weather conditions, according to multiple reports.

The plane crashed Sunday near the lake's shore as it attempted to land at the Bukoba Airport, BBC News and CNN reported.

Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale said the aircraft was an estimated 100 meters (328 feet) in the air when "it encountered problems and bad weather" and "plunged into the water," according to the Associated Press.

Precision Air said 24 of the 43 passengers on Sunday's commercial flight survived the deadly crash, per the outlets.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa confirmed the death toll on Monday, the AP reported.

At a funeral service for crash victims on Monday, Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa said the plane ran into "a sudden change of weather conditions" just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to CNN.

The plane encountered heavy rains, strong winds and downdrafts while attempting to land at the airport, Mbarawa explained.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes downdrafts as "a small-scale column of air that rapidly sinks toward the ground," according to its website.

Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania on November 6, 2022. - Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on November 6, 2022, as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. Rescuers have pulled 26 survivors to safety after the Precision Air plane crashed due to bad weather, with 43 people, including 39 passengers, aboard flight PW 494 from the financial capital Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city, according to regional authorities.
SITIDE PROTASE/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Abdul Nuri told BBC News that he and others witnessed the accident first-hand while waiting for his flight. "We were really shocked," Nuri explained. "People panicked and some started crying and shouting."

Richard Komba, who was on the plane, told the outlet that there was "heavy turbulence" shortly before the crash.

"Water then entered the plane and those sitting near the front were covered by it," Komba revealed. "I was in the back seat and most of us in the back of the plane struggled to get out."

Officials are working to identify the victims and notify their families, Majaliwa said, per CNN. Two pilots are believed to be among the dead, he added.

"Yesterday is a tragic accident that we believe will never happen again," he said at Monday's funeral, per the report.

The airport was closed until further notice, according to BBC News.

Related Articles
Lake Pueblo State Park Colorado
2 Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Winds Cause Kayaks to Capsize at Colo. Park: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022.
At Least 134 Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India as Rescue Efforts Continue
parking garage
Atlanta Man Dead After 'Being Pinned' in Parking Garage in Freak Accident: Police
Damaged Korean Air plane sits after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines
No Injuries After Korean Air Plane Damaged Overshooting Runway, Airport Reports Widespread Delays
Lee Ji-han
K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24, Killed in South Korean Halloween Crowd Tragedy
22 May 2018, Germany, Duesseldorf: Rainer Schaller, owner at the time of the Loveparade event organizer Lopavent, sitting in the courtroom of the branch of the Duisburg district court. The Loveparade trial is being continued here. 21 young people lost their lives in a stampede at the techno-parade on 24 July 2010 in Duisburg. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Gold's Gym Owner Rainer Schaller, Family Aboard Plane That Crashed in Costa Rica, Company Confirms
Seaplane taking off on top of a lake.
Las Vegas Man Killed in Plane Crash While Reportedly Scattering Father's Ashes in Minnesota
Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCdeRQsUm0/?hl=en.
Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say
Mourners gather and lay flowers and gifts at the site of a deadly car crash during an impromptu memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Police in Nebraska said a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all of its young occupants.
6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'
reno plane crash
Fiery Crash at Reno Air Races Leaves Pilot Dead, Remaining Events Canceled
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 Dead and 9 Missing After Seaplane Crashes in Waters Near Seattle
4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off a Cliff in Peru After Machu Picchu Trip
4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off Cliff in Peru After Trip to Machu Picchu
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, Calif. after 2 planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. (KION-TV via AP)
'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After 2 Planes Collide Mid-Air Above Calif. Airport: City Officials
north las vegas plane crash
4 Dead After Small Planes Collide in Skies Near Las Vegas
Photo taken on Aug 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
23-year-old pilot dies while pursuing his dream of flying, his father says
Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'