18 People Rescued from Dallas Lake After Boats Capsize Due to 'Powerful Storms'

Authorities said all individuals were accounted for and no one was taken to the hospital

Eighteen people people were rescued from a Dallas lake on Sunday evening after their two boats capsized in the rocky waters, authorities confirmed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR)'s Public Information Officer, Jason Evans, tells PEOPLE that the "powerful storms that swept through the area" were to blame for the incident at Lake Ray Hubbard, which did not cause any injuries or fatalities.

According to Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue, along with personnel and equipment from Rockwall and Heath Fire Departments, conducted two separate water rescues between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

One boat capsized near the 200 block of Scenic Drive in Heath, carrying a total of 14 people on board — a majority of whom were wearing life vests, Evans says. All 14 people were safely recovered by local authorities.

Later that evening, another four individuals required a rescue after their boat capsized near the Bass Pro Shops area, according to Evans. They were also pulled from the water by fire officials.

"All individuals were accounted for, no one was taken to the hospital and all units have cleared from the lake," Evans says in a statement to PEOPLE, before going on to commend the first responders for their successful efforts.

"DFR commends the work done by the members of all departments in last night's rescue operation," he says. "It’s a testament to the hard work and training involved in not only ensuring that our men and women train, for incidents such as this one, on a regular basis; but it also speaks to the importance of planned and practiced coordination and communication with neighboring agencies."

"Outside of the operation itself, the most important factor that influenced the outcome of this incident was that most, if not all, parties were wearing life vests," Evans adds, emphasizing the importance of water safety.

Prior to the boats capsizing, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Ellis, Johnson and Kaufman, according to CBS affiliate KTVT.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with winds reaching speeds of 49 mph and gusts up to 68 mph.