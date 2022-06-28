The mother began to pull her SUV forward to park when her daughter "ran in front of the vehicle," according to New York State Police

18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Her Over in Their Driveway While Parking Car

An 18-month-old died on Monday after being accidentally run over by her mother, officials said.

Around 10:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to a call about a child who was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of their family home in Schuyler, authorities said in a news release.

Police said that their investigation, which is still ongoing, determined that the girl and her mother — neither of whom have been identified — "had just arrived home from getting groceries."

After arriving at their home in Herkimer County, which is in central New York, the mother took the groceries inside while her daughter stayed outside, "playing on an outdoor playset," police said.

After she had finished taking the groceries inside, the mother went back out to her car, police said.

"The mother began to pull her SUV forward to park when the child ran in front of the vehicle," police wrote.

As she pulled the vehicle forward, the mom "drove over her daughter," authorities said.

"Upon hearing and feeling the impact," police said she "jumped out and immediately ran to where her daughter was lying unresponsive in the driveway."

The mom immediately carried her daughter inside the house to render aid and call 911 for help, police said. Tragically, the child was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica.

In the news release, which was published on Monday, State Police said that no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.