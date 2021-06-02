17-Year-Old Mich. Girl Dies in Car Crash 3 Days After H.S. Graduation: 'Doesn’t Seem Real'

Kirsten Franzel was remembered as a "loving, kind, and courageous girl with a smile that would light up any room"

A Michigan community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash, just days after celebrating her high school graduation.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office identified Kirsten Franzel as the sole victim in Sunday evening's crash, according to CBS affiliate WNEM and NBC affiliate WEYI.

The incident occurred just as Franzel was wrapping up a weekend full of celebrations at St. Charles Community High School, faculty member Donna Schantz told WNEM.

"She graduated Thursday. She went to prom on Saturday. And she passed away on Sunday," Schantz said. "I still can't believe that it's real. It just doesn't seem real."

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies responded to the rollover pin-in crash on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Bridgeport Township, WEYI reported.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Franzel and a Pontiac G6 driven by a 22-year-old female from Lansing were involved in the collision, according to the outlet.

Authorities later determined that Franzel failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed into the path of the Pontiac G6 and struck its driver-side door.

Franzel was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, while the driver of the Pontiac suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary's hospital, WEYI reported. At this time, her condition is unknown.

In the days following the incident, Franzel's loved ones have been left devastated.

"How do you explain this to anyone? How do you make sense of this? There's no way to make sense of it," Schantz told WNEM, noting that Franzel was planning to enter the Air Force in the fall to pursue a career in medicine.

According to Franzel's obituary, the teen was an active member of her high school community.

"Kirsten was a dedicated and passionate flyer, co-captain on the St. Charles sideline and competitive cheerleading teams, and played clarinet in the band," the obit reads. "She was a member of the drama club, National Honor Society, and St. Charles Haunted House. She was a volunteer for Special Olympics and Read Across America."

"Kirsten was particular about everything she did, giving it her all," her obit continues. "Kirsten was a loving, kind, and courageous girl with a smile that would light up any room."

Speaking to WNEM, Schantz added: "She was amazing. She could dance. She could act. She could play music. She could cheer. She was determined. She was kind-hearted."

Bohaty School of Dance — where Franzel danced and was a teaching assistant for over 10 years, according to her obit — said they were also "deeply saddened" by her passing.

"She was kind-hearted, dedicated and an all-around beautiful young lady," the school wrote on Facebook. "Kirsten was soft-spoken and gentle. She will be missed by all."

Rachel Anibal, Franzel's cousin, wrote in a Facebook post of her own: "Kirsten was my sweet cousin. She had just had her senior prom, graduated high school, and her grad party was scheduled for this weekend. It doesn't seem real... and all our hearts are just broken to pieces."

A vigil for Franzel is expected to be held at her former school on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m., Schantz told WNEM.

"I'd like to get the focus off from how she died and celebrate how she lived," she explained to the outlet.

The following day, Franzel's family will be holding visitation hours. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m., according to her obit.