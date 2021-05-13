Nijel Murray was moved to found Klothes 4 Kids after learning foster kids in Las Vegas transport their ill-fitting clothing in garbage bags

17-Year-Old Has Given New Clothes and Essentials to 2,000 Kids in Foster Care: 'It Gives Me Joy'

Four years ago, a new foster brother arrived at Nijel Murray's Las Vegas home holding just a trash bag of ill-fitting, old clothes — and the fashion-loving teen learned this mode of travel was the norm for many foster children.

"I felt like I could do something to change it," the 17-year-old student, one of PEOPLE's Teens Changing the World, says in this week's issue. "I really felt sorry for him and the rest of the kids that have to go through that."

With the help of his parents, Murray bought new clothes, toiletries, books, toys and blankets, and stuffed them into duffel bags to give to a handful of foster children. It was the start of his nonprofit Klothes 4 Kids, which to date has delivered over 2,000 of the stuffed duffel bags to local foster children Murray connects with through social service agencies.

"It really does humble me to be more grateful for what I have," says Murray, now a senior at Nevada State High School. "It gives me joy in providing for others. I love that I've been able to help so many people."

Klothes 4 Kids is supported solely by donations of new clothing and money that Murray, his mother and grandmother use to shop at local clothing stores for items specifically tailored to a child they know will be arriving to a new foster home.

"I always try to make it something that I know that I probably would want to wear," Murray says. "And I always want to make it something that they're actually going to like, cause that's what it's about."

"They're used to getting the hand-me-down clothes, the clothes that nobody wants anymore," Murray continues. "So I try and make sure they're getting name brand stuff, such as Nike, Reebok, things that I feel like they would really enjoy wearing."

For Murray's 15th birthday, he held a clothing drive. A year later, he organized a pop-up shop, where kids could pick out whatever new clothing and accessories they wanted — including some $25,000 worth of Nike socks, shoes and backpacks donated by the Andre Agassi Foundation.

"We just wanted to have a fun event where the kids could come and get clothes that they really enjoy," Murray says, "and just have a really good time."

In the fall, Murray is heading to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he plans on majoring in business, with a focus on digital marketing. Still, he will continue on with Klothes 4 Kids.