17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach

The Virginia teen, who has not yet been publicly identified, could not be resuscitated after being pulled from the sand, according to officials

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 8, 2023 11:02 AM
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty

A 17-year-old boy from Chesapeake, Va., died Saturday after being buried beneath several feet of sand when a dune collapsed in North Carolina.

The incident took place at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco around 2 p.m., the National Park Service said in a news release over the weekend.

When friends and family of the teen, who has yet to be publicly identified, went out looking for him, they found him "buried under several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole," authorities said.

The hole was located in a "back-dune area," east of an off-road vehicle ramp, and wasn't visible from the main beach, per the statement.

Though Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff helped remove the teen from the sand and performed CPR on him, he could not be resuscitated, according to the statement.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends," David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in the news release. "We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff."

The teen's death is currently under investigation. No additional details are immediately available.

