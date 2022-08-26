17-Year-Old Dead After Collapsing During Army National Guard Physical Training

A teenager training for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard has died after collapsing during physical training.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, 17, died Thursday in a hospital, five days after she suffered a medical emergency while training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, according to WLTX. The U.S. Army is conducting an investigation into the cause of death.

Fort Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis in a statement, per WLTX.

Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a hospital off-base.

The 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment paid tribute to Cahoon in a statement on Facebook. "Leyte Family, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PFC Alyssa Cahoon," they wrote. "She passed away last night, 25 August 2022, with her family by her bedside."

Cahoon was recruited in Pennsylvania along with her twin sister Brianna, and they were both 42A Human Resource Specialists. Their company's graduation took place Thursday.

"How cool is it that they get to go through Basic Combat Training together?! They qualified on their rifles with Back-up Iron Sights today!" 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment shared on Facebook in July with photos of the sisters training.

Their mother Susan Cahoon commented on the post: "Love it! These are my girls! Miss them so much but so happy they are together!"

Since opening in 1917, Fort Jackson has become the U.S. Army's largest basic combat training center, training 50 percent of all soldiers and 60 percent of women in the Army, according to the base's website.