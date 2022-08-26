Human Interest 17-Year-Old Dead After Collapsing During Army National Guard Physical Training Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was recruited to the Army National Guard with her twin sister Brianna, died Thursday, five days after collapsing during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 09:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: facebook A teenager training for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard has died after collapsing during physical training. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, 17, died Thursday in a hospital, five days after she suffered a medical emergency while training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, according to WLTX. The U.S. Army is conducting an investigation into the cause of death. Fort Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. WWII Vet Who Escaped Nazis Finally Gets Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal Nearly 80 Years Later "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis in a statement, per WLTX. Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a hospital off-base. The 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment paid tribute to Cahoon in a statement on Facebook. "Leyte Family, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PFC Alyssa Cahoon," they wrote. "She passed away last night, 25 August 2022, with her family by her bedside." Cahoon was recruited in Pennsylvania along with her twin sister Brianna, and they were both 42A Human Resource Specialists. Their company's graduation took place Thursday. "How cool is it that they get to go through Basic Combat Training together?! They qualified on their rifles with Back-up Iron Sights today!" 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment shared on Facebook in July with photos of the sisters training. RELATED VIDEO: Meet Romay Davis, 102-Year-Old Black Female Army Vet Honored with Gold Medal for Groundbreaking WWII Service Their mother Susan Cahoon commented on the post: "Love it! These are my girls! Miss them so much but so happy they are together!" Since opening in 1917, Fort Jackson has become the U.S. Army's largest basic combat training center, training 50 percent of all soldiers and 60 percent of women in the Army, according to the base's website.