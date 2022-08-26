17-Year-Old Dead After Collapsing During Army National Guard Physical Training

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was recruited to the Army National Guard with her twin sister Brianna, died Thursday, five days after collapsing during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 09:21 PM
National Guard Trainee Dead
Photo: facebook

A teenager training for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard has died after collapsing during physical training.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, 17, died Thursday in a hospital, five days after she suffered a medical emergency while training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, according to WLTX. The U.S. Army is conducting an investigation into the cause of death.

Fort Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis in a statement, per WLTX.

Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a hospital off-base.

The 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment paid tribute to Cahoon in a statement on Facebook. "Leyte Family, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PFC Alyssa Cahoon," they wrote. "She passed away last night, 25 August 2022, with her family by her bedside."

Cahoon was recruited in Pennsylvania along with her twin sister Brianna, and they were both 42A Human Resource Specialists. Their company's graduation took place Thursday.

"How cool is it that they get to go through Basic Combat Training together?! They qualified on their rifles with Back-up Iron Sights today!" 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment shared on Facebook in July with photos of the sisters training.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Romay Davis, 102-Year-Old Black Female Army Vet Honored with Gold Medal for Groundbreaking WWII Service

Their mother Susan Cahoon commented on the post: "Love it! These are my girls! Miss them so much but so happy they are together!"

Since opening in 1917, Fort Jackson has become the U.S. Army's largest basic combat training center, training 50 percent of all soldiers and 60 percent of women in the Army, according to the base's website.

Related Articles
fort gordon
1 Soldier Dead, 9 Others Injured After Lightning Strikes Georgia Army Base
Alligator
88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community
stuart scheller
Marine Pleads Guilty After Criticizing Afghanistan Exit in Viral Video: 'This Shows the Emotional Toll'
Matthew Lobos, 17-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of LA Party
17-Year-Old High School Senior Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of L.A. Party
Thousand Island Lake below Banner Peak and the blue sky, in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, California Sierra Nevada.
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Going Missing During Hike and Swimming in Lake: 'Truly Heartbreaking'
Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, of Oroville, Calif. was declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival to his barracks room on Aug. 13, 2020.
Fort Bragg Paratrooper, 29, Found Dead in His Barracks: 'A Tragedy'
parachuting injuries
At Least 22 Injured in Parachuting Accident After Jumping Out of Planes in Military Training
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Dancer Recovers from Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'Miracle Child'
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
marine sisters
Marine Sisters! Two Sets of Siblings — Including Twins — Graduate Recruit Training in S.C.
Jaydayoungan
Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot Outside His Home
Afghanistan Veterans Max Donahue and Don Jones
Hope, Relief and Anger at the End of the Longest War: What Afghanistan Vets and Gold Star Families Have to Say
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week