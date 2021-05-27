Police said it appears the teen, who has not yet been identified, had only recently moved to the area

16-Year-Old Who Could Not Swim Dies After Falling Off Rope Swing and Into Mass. Pond

A teenage boy who police believe was unable to swim died in a Massachusetts pond after he fell from a rope swing into the water below, authorities said.

The 16-year-old drowned on Wednesday in Learned Pond in Framingham, where he'd been swinging on a rope with friends, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley, according to MassLive.

A friend called police around 6:15 p.m. to say that the teen had fallen in the water and did not resurface, and first responders arrived on the scene "almost immediately," Riley said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers waded into the pond and pulled the boy out of the water, where he'd reportedly been for approximately 10 minutes.

"It appears that he just didn't know how to swim," Riley said, according to ABC affiliate WCVB. "At this point, nothing is leading us to believe that there were any other injuries."

Though police performed CPR, resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital just after 7 p.m.., the release said.

The teen's identity has not yet been released, though Riley said it appears he just recently moved to Framingham, and is not a student of Framingham Public Schools.

"It's a traumatic event. A lot of us have kids this age," Riley said, according to WBZ. "So you pull someone who could be your kid out of the water and do CPR on them, and it's unsuccessful, it's troubling."

The police chief said the department will be reaching out to the department of public works and the local parks and recreation department to get the rope swing taken down.