The cause of death for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after a party in August, has been revealed.

"The Coroners Division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office has ruled that the death of Kiely Mai Rodni was accidental," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, per multiple news outlets.

Their statement added, "This decision is based on the pathologist's report that she drowned and that there was no other evidence to suggest that she was killed by someone else. As always, our office will keep working with the family and look at any new information about this investigation."

The NCSO concluded, "We urge that both the media and the public respect the family's privacy during this terrible time."

The NCSO's spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rodni was last seen in August at a party near Tahoe National Forest around 12:30 a.m. on a Saturday.

PEOPLE confirmed at the time that on the night before, Kiely was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee.

Kiely Rodni. Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The campground is located above the Prosser Creek Reservoir, along the western shore of the reservoir.

The area is covered in Jeffrey pine, sage, and fir trees.

Kiely's phone hadn't been on since she left the party, and investigators were unable to track down her silver 2013 Honda CRV at the time. The teen's body and vehicle were later recovered on Aug. 21.

A volunteer group known as Adventures With Purpose announced they made the discovery, sharing the news on Facebook. The car was discovered upside down in Prosser Reservoir below 14 feet of water, Adventures With Purpose added in a follow-up message.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni, 16, Shares Their Last Conversation: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'

Before the discovery, her mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman recalled their final conversation — which happened over text.

She told ABC News that Kiely text her and told her she would be leaving the party in approximately 45 minutes before going "straight home."

"I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'OK, mom, I love you, too,' " Rodni-Nieman told the outlet. "She never came home."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I called her and sent her texts, too, and she didn't answer," she said. "That's when I knew something was wrong."