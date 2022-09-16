16-Year-Old in Coma After Being Critically Injured in Crash on Way to Homecoming Parade

A Texas community is rallying around a local teen who was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash before the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade.

According to KHOU, Zoe Moody, who was nominated to be homecoming princess, was severely injured in a rollover car crash on Sept. 12.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that the teen may have tried to turn off a freeway exit at the last minute, leading her to be ejected from the vehicle as it flipped over multiple times.

"She has an incredibly long road ahead of her," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign set up to help pay for her medical expenses wrote in a message.

An update on the page posted Wednesday said she underwent surgery that day and is recovering.

"Zoe is still in a medically induced coma," organizers wrote in another update. "Her injuries are extensive, and we need her to heal."

"All angels and prayer warriors are needed," they added. "Please share this with everyone you know and please stay safe and be well. We love all of you!

In a post to social media, the sheriff's office said a male passenger who was with the teen at the time was also in critical condition.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shayla Ivey Northcutt, identified by the Houston Chronicle as the teen's aunt, wrote on Facebook that her niece suffered two broken femurs, multiple facial fractures, two broken kneecaps and other injuries.

"My Zobug was in a car accident yesterday evening and is in icu… she needs all the love and prayers to pull through this," she wrote on Sept. 13. "I know with enough support, prayers and love she will get through this."

On Thursday, more than 100 students gathered at a local restaurant to pray for the teen's recovery, per KHOU.

"I am so happy to see how many lives my sister has touched, so many people I don't even know," sister Trinity Moody told the outlet. "She's the best, brightest thing that anyone has seen, and just please keep her in your thoughts and prayers and just be there."