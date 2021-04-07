16 Mine Workers Dead, 14 Injured in Bus Crash Near U.S.-Mexico Border

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 42, the Sonora Attorney General's Office revealed

A bus and a van carrying mine workers crashed on Tuesday just south of the Arizona-Mexico border on Tuesday killing 16 workers and injuring 14.

The collision occurred at 3:36 a.m. just outside of the Noche Buena mine, along Federal Highway 2, the Sonora Attorney General's Office revealed in a press release.

One bus carried the 16 workers who died, while the other vehicle, a van, carried the 14 who survived, but who sustained injuries of varying severity.

Following the crash, those injured were transported to hospitals in Caborca, Mexico.

All of the deceased were of Mexican origin, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The victims included: Gerardo Garduño Calderón, 41; Adrián Bobadilla Popoca, 21; Juana Vicenta Martínez Hernández, 36; Óscar Arturo Quiahuixtle Amador, 18; Joel Tepole Panzo, 33; José Nieves Xochicale Quiahua, 40; Luis Ángel Hernández Tetzoyotl, 20; María Angélica Tepole García, 20; Luis Hernández Loyola, 42; Ricardo Gallardo Mota, 28; Miriam Bolaños Hernández, 36; Luis Alberto Galindo Pérez, 34; and José Antonio Mateo Rojas, 20.

Three men among those killed were not identified as of Tuesday.