15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Slipping Into Bayou While Fishing With His Friend, Police Say

A 15-year-old Texas boy died after he fell into a Houston-area bayou while fishing with a friend, according to authorities.

The Harris County Medical Examiner has identified Dahmari Hayes as the victim of Thursday's accident at Sims Bayou. An official cause of death have not been released.

Police were told the teen "slipped and fell" into the bayou on Scott Street in Houston around 5 p.m. on Thursday, said Houston Police Department Homicide Division Sergeant T. Simmons and Detective L. Kauffman in a news release on Friday.

According to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, police said the victim and his 14-year-old friend had asked their parents for permission to go fishing at the bayou, but were told not to go.

The department's dive team eventually recovered the teen's body from the water during an overnight search, per the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a drowning in the 10000 block of Scott Street, according to Simmons and Kauffman.

The 14-year-old told police the victim fell into a deep spot in the water while the two were playing in a more shallow area of the bayou, per KTRK-TV. Houston police said the victim was unable to swim.

"The other juvenile male ran to get help and to notify the victim's family," said Simmons and Kauffman in Friday's release.

The boys' families attempted to find the missing 15-year-old, but were unsuccessful, KTRK-TV reported.

The HPD announced the boy was missing just after 10 p.m. on Thursday in a tweet that appeared to show rescue crews at the scene.

The search appeared to be conducted behind the World Harvest Outreach Church and Greater Grace Church in the 10800 block of Scott Street in Houston, according to KPRC-TV.

The victim's body was eventually located in the water near Margaret Jenkins Park on Houston's southside, per KTRK-TV.