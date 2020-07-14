Mani Hart-Deville was mauled by a shark at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach on Saturday afternoon, and died from his injuries

15-Year-Old Surfer from Australia Dies After Shark Attack: 'Hope Heaven Is Good to You'

A teenager died this weekend after he was mauled in a suspected shark attack while in the water off of Wooli Beach in Australia, known as a "shark hotspot."

According to Australia's ABC News, 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was attacked by a shark on Saturday afternoon and was pulled back to shore with the help of other nearby surfers. Hart-Deville — who lived in the small coastal village Minnie Water — reportedly suffered a serious injury from a bite to his upper left thigh and died a short time later.

“Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore," New South Wales Police Force said. "First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, the 15-year-old died at the scene."

A statement from Clarence Valley Council, home to Minnie Water, said the community would be "hurting" from Hart-Deville's tragic death.

"Minnie Water is a small, close-knit village and the communities of Minnie Water and Wooli will be hurting," the council said, according to ABC News. "We will be doing all we can to support the community through the shock and grief."

Hart-Deville was a member of South Grafton High School, which posted a tribute to him on their Facebook page following his death.

"We have received some sad news about a member of our school community," the school said. "One of our Year 10 students died suddenly and tragically. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with the student’s family and friends."

South Grafton also provided links to helpline students and friends of Hart-Deville could contact for support.

"Hope heaven is good to you," one commenter reportedly wrote on Hart-Deville's Instagram page, which has now been made private. "We will miss you more than you'll ever know."