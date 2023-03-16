15-Year-Old Skiers Rescued After Being Trapped 'Chest-Deep' in Mass. Snow for 3 Hours

The two teen boys shared body heat to survive while they were stranded in chest-deep snow

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 16, 2023 11:57 AM
skiiers
Photo: Getty

Two young skiers have been rescued after they got lost while exploring a remote area of Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts this week.

The 15-year-old boys were outside of ski area boundaries on March 14 in what the Princeton Fire Department described as "an extremely remote area."

With their cell phones at only 9 percent battery and fast running out of power, they called 911 to ask for help.

"They were found with the help of dispatch technology that can target a cell phone signal and lock in GPS coordinates. Their phones were only at 9 percent. They were approximately 2 miles from any civilization," a post on Princeton Fire Department's Facebook page said.

Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett told local outlet WCVB that the boys were stranded in chest-deep snow for about three hours. Bennet said he was "worried" and the teens ended up "on old fire roads on the back side of the mountain. So they had gotten a long way from the ski area."

The skiers shared body heat to survive the freezing conditions and "battled the elements, darkness and dangerous snowpack," the Princeton Fire Department said. "This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky and used their heads."

The Wachusett Grooming Department and Ski Patrol helped firefighters reach the lost boys, and an ambulance was on standby, though the teens declined medical help after the rescue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Between March 13-15, the National Weather Service recorded 29.5 inches of snow in the Princeton area.

Wachusett Mountain is situated north of Princeton and is about a 1.5-hour drive west of Boston.

Related Articles
MCSO BODY CAM SHOWS THE INTENSE MOMENTS DEPUTIES FOUND SUBMERGED VEHICLE AFTER CELL PHONE S.O.S SIGNAL ALERTED 911 DISPATCHERS
Fla. Man Trapped Inside Submerged Car Saved by Deputies Tracking Phone Distress Signal — Watch
Fredarrious Wilson
Ark. Teen Told Mom He Was Going Out on Date. He Was Found Shot to Death in Forest Days Later
Maine Warden Service found missing Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County
2 Women Found Alive in Remote, Snow-Covered Jeep After Getting Lost for 5 Days
Shaeed Woodard, Latavia Washington McGee, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown
2 Survivors of Deadly Mexico Kidnapping Being Treated at Texas Hospital, Say Authorities 
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin Up to His Chest on Farm for Hours
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin on Ohio Farm for 5 Hours
1 person reported dead following avalanche in Breckenridge
Man Dies in Colo. Avalanche While Skiing with His Father, Who Freed Himself from Snow and Survived
Anna Nuno
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
Dave Miln https://www.gofundme.com/f/milk-family-love-and-support-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ&fbclid=IwAR3XveqJa8exgXneP8nv1iDTR4lzTWGkmlNiMb7Yf2s6o31-kK5tbTln27g
Father Loses Both Legs After He Throws Body Across Family to Save Them in Snow Blower Accident
Best Ski Jackets
The 10 Best Ski Jackets of 2023 for Skiing and Snowboarding, Tested on the Slopes
andy feinstein https://www.unco.edu/president/about.aspx
Father Recounts Harrowing Moment Avalanche Buried Him Alive and Killed His Son: 'Violent Wave of Whitewash'
Ororo heated jacket laid out on a floor
The 8 Best Heated Jackets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
Four of the last minute Valentine's Day gifts for him, each on their own colorful background
The 29 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2023 — for $100 or Less
Missing Hiker Donald Ernest Hayes
Missing Ariz. Hiker Found Dead 'Far Away from Civilization' — and His Dog, Who Survived, Was by His Side