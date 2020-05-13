The teen accidentally hit the gas pedal while trying to back into a space, pinning her father against a tree, police said

15-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Hits and Kills Father While Learning How to Park Truck

A teenage girl who was learning how to park a pick-up truck accidentally struck and killed her father in Florida on Tuesday, police said.

The father, 46, was teaching his 15-year-old daughter how to park a 2017 Ford F-150 in the parking lot of Anderson Park in Tarpon Springs, a spokesperson for the Tarpon Springs Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The incident occurred after the dad left the truck and stood in front, thinking his daughter would then back the vehicle into a parking spot, according to authorities.

Instead, she accidentally hit the gas pedal while the car was in drive, sending it lurching over a curb, and pinning her father to a tree, the spokesperson said.

Officers arrived as the daughter was “tending to her father,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The man was transported to AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital shortly after the 5:30 p.m. incident, and he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., the spokesperson said.