15-Year-Old Bullied Girl with Asperger's Gets Grand Escort to Prom Thanks to Nearly 300 Bikers

A U.K. teen and her family were "blown away" by the support they received from a group of local motorcyclists, who came out in force to escort the student to her prom.



From a young age, Felicity Warburton — a 15 year old with dyslexia and Asperger's Syndrome — has been bullied at school, according to SWNS. So when it came time to go to prom, her mom reached out to the WAC Motorcycle Club.



"Felicity has been looking forward to her prom as she feels that this will be the point where she can show them (the bullies) that they can't hurt her anymore," her mother Kathryn Warburton wrote on Facebook last month.



"They have bullied her so much she has even contemplated suicide in the past year, so I really want her prom to be everything she wants and needs it to be," she added.

Felicity Warburton with bikers Felicity Warburton | Credit: Rich Morrish/SWNS

In the end, the simple request gave Felicity and her family more than they could have ever hoped for.

"We were initially contacted by Felicity's mum Kathryn to see if we would provide a few of us on bikes to escort her to her prom," said Dawn Thomas, a member of the WAC Motorcycle Club, per SWNS.

"There were a few other groups involved and we ended up with over 200 bikes escorting Felicity on the ride of her life," Thomas added.

Of course, the entire family was thrilled by the turnout.

"It was amazing. We were hoping for maybe 10 or so bikers to come but there were hundreds," said her dad Rich Morris, according to SNS.

"They kept coming batch by batch until there were so many bikers you couldn't even see Felicity in the middle of them all," he added. "Felicity loved every minute and it was just incredible to see the support from all the bikers."

Felicity's dad added that after years of constant bullying, it meant so much to see their daughter happy.

"She was abused every day and it crushed her but we felt that after Monday night we could see our lovely, bubbly Felicity really enjoying herself," Rich, 45, said.

"To see that smile break out on her face was very overwhelming," he added. "The confidence it brought out in Felicity was amazing."

Although Felicity's school was only a five mile drive away, the trip ended up taking 30 minutes thanks to all of the bikers — but her family couldn't be happier about how the evening turned out.

"She's an amazing girl and she hasn't deserved any of this, so to see her light up like a Christmas tree was absolutely fantastic," Rich shared. "When she sat on that trike and I looked at her, it was like time stood still and I just thought 'we've got our daughter back.' "