Authorities said the boy had climbed onto the hood of a car and slid off when the driver moved the vehicle forward

15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Pinned Underneath Vehicle in Front of His Friends

A 15-year-old boy was killed after authorities say he became pinned underneath a vehicle in front of his friends.

The Salem Police Department confirmed the fatal incident in a press release on Monday, noting that it occurred in a parking lot at Riverfront Park in Salem, Oregon.

Police say they were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report about "a person pinned beneath a vehicle."

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy — whose identity has not been released — trapped underneath the car, according to the release.

They later learned that four friends were driving through the parking lot when a 16-year-old female driver stopped the car.

The boy then exited the vehicle and climbed onto the hood of the car, according to the release.

Authorities said the driver then pulled forward, causing the boy to slide off the hood and become pinned under the vehicle.

Following the incident, another girl in the group called 911 while the fourth friend attempted to get assistance nearby, according to police.

The Salem Fire Department was ultimately called to the scene, where they helped pull the injured teen from beneath the car.

He was immediately transported by paramedics to Salem Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

At this time, it is unclear if the female driver will face charges.