One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while another suffered serious injuries, according to multiple reports

15 Students Injured, Bus and Dump Truck Drivers Extracted With Jaws of Life After N.C. Crash

At least 17 people were injured Wednesday morning in a collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in south Charlotte, North Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to NBC station WCNC that 15 students were aboard bus 222 at the time of the wreck, but originally stated 40 students were riding the bus.

Medic operations supervisor Kenny Phillips said both the bus driver and the dump truck driver were pinned in their vehicles as a result of the crash, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., according to CBS station WBTV.

The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) said one victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while another suffered serious injuries, per the local reports.

Medic said all 15 students on the bus suffered minor injuries, WCNC reported. Nine students were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and five others went to Novant Health Presbyterian for treatment, while one refused transport, WBTV reported.

Medic said the two adult victims were also taken to Atrium, per WBTV's report.

Medic and South Mecklenburg High School did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Officials said the crash took place on Sharonbrook Drive by the intersection of Sharon Road West and South Boulevard, according to WCNC.

First responders used jaws of life to free the drivers of the bus and dump truck, Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Michael Gerin told WBTV. Both drivers were conscious and stable at the time, per WBTV.

In an email to families obtained by WBTV, South Mecklenburg High School principal Marc Angerer confirmed that bus 222 "was involved in a crash with two other vehicles" Wednesday morning.

Angerer also confirmed that 14 of the 15 students on the bus "were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution," adding that the parents of the impacted students had been contacted.

Clean-up efforts began around 9 a.m. and ended just before 11 a.m, according to WBTV. Footage from the outlet shows the dump truck being hoisted into the air by a crane as crews cleared away the wreckage.

Medic shared images on its Facebook page from the crash site, showing first responders working on the rescue Wednesday morning.

"It was a busy morning for our crews, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte NC and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department due to a serious wreck with an extended extrication time," the agency said before sending "well wishes to all of our patients from this morning."

It is unclear if anyone will face charges in connection to the crash, WBTV reported. Further details of the collision have not been released.