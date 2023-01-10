$15 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Town Called Luck

Someone has had a stroke of good luck in Luck, Wisconsin!

One ticket matched all six Megabucks numbers in the lottery drawing last week, netting the winner $15.1 million, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus in the tiny town, which is located in the northwest part of the state and home to just over 1,100 residents.

"Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and get your lottery report — it shows 'Congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar megabucks ticket,'" store manager Paul Wondra told CBS Minnesota.

He then joked: "I was looking for my ticket, but I didn't have one."

A winner has yet to come forward, according to the news station, but Wondra thinks it will be any day now before Luck finds out who was in luck.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28.

"Oh yeah, it probably won't take long," he said. "Small town, word travels. As much as you want to keep something quiet, it's impossible."

Since the drawing, business has been brisk at the convenience store, with other customers seeking similar good fortune.

"We said well, get ready, it's going to be a crazy day, and they weren't lying," Wondra said. "I was told by the lottery people that, now you're going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket, you're going to be the place to go. So far, it's holding true."

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning the Megabucks game are 1 in 6,991,908.

Meanwhile, the unrelated lottery game Mega Millions, whose jackpot is up to $1.1 billion, holds its drawing Tuesday night.