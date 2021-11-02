15 Kids Get Adopted While Wearing Halloween Costumes in Adorable Courthouse Ceremony

"We have wonderful families adopting these kids, giving them the love, stability they so desperately need," said Judge Michael Kalil

A Halloween to remember!



Just in time for the candy-filled holiday, 15 children were adopted into 11 families on Friday at a special Halloween-themed event, according to co-host Family Support Services of North Florida.



In addition to wearing Halloween costumes, the inside of the Duval County Courthouse was all decked out for the occasion — filled with spooky ghosts, cobwebs and a collection of treats for all the kids.

Another sweet decoration came from one of the children being welcomed into their forever family.

"After 609 days I was adopted," read a sign from Isaiah Littles, according to local news station WJXT.

"Welcome to our adoption event here: Home for Halloween," Duval County Judge Michael Kalil said at the start of the day's proceedings, per a video posted by WJXT.

"We have wonderful families adopting these kids, giving them the love, stability they so desperately need. It's a beautiful event," added Kalil, who co-hosted the event.

One of the children being adopted, a girl named Isabella, had long been part of her family's lives, according to WJXT.

Jackelyn McCormick told the outlet that while Isabella was staying with a previous foster family, she used to babysit for them.