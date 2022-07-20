15 Children and 2 Supervisors Injured in Horse Stampede During Summer Camp in France

Three students who sustained serious head injuries are now in a stable condition, said Professor Louis Soulat, head of emergencies at the University Hospital of Rennes and Samu

Fifteen children and two supervisors were hospitalized Tuesday night following a pony stampede at an equestrian center in Saint-M'hervé, northwestern France.

After the accident, which was described as a "scramble" between ponies and children by Ouest France, the injured were distributed between several hospitals in the area including Rennes, Cesson-Sévigné, Saint-Grégoire, Vitré and Fougères, added the newspaper.

"This morning, the state of health of the three children aged 7 to 11, admitted in absolute emergency to the South Hospital is stable," Professor Louis Soulat, head of emergencies at the University Hospital of Rennes and Samu, told Ouest France.

Soulat continued, "No vital prognosis is engaged. One of them is still in intensive care, the other two children are conscious, in continuous care. The most seriously affected suffer from injuries resulting from hoof kicks and facial trauma. Ophthalmologist and ENT check-ups are in progress. The injured, the lightest, left the hospital, accompanied by their parents."

The two supervisors have also left the Ponchaillou hospital in Rennes, around 215 miles west of Paris.

As part of their response, two Samu helicopters and 10 ambulances were sent to the scene, Ouest France reported.

The injured were then sent to different hospitals in the area as part of the "Novi relief plan" that matches patients with their ideal hospital. Soulat said its purpose is "to send the victims to the units best suited to their injuries," reported Ouest France.

The public prosecutor of Rennes announced on Wednesday that the animals pushed or knocked the children over, Today Times Live reported.

The prosecutor explained to CNews, "the children and two companions took around twenty ponies to the field. On the way, one of the ponies, probably the lead one, turned around for some undetermined reason, followed by others. In their flight, the animals jostled and overturned the group."

According to CNews, 26 children between the ages of 9 and 13 were on a summer camp at the farm at the time of the accident.