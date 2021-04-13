"They inspire me to be better, to work harder," Khadijah Alnassari says of her triplets, Fatimah, Zaynab and Ahmed

14-Year-Old Tenn. Triplets Are on Pre-Med Track at Same College Where Their Mom Studies Biology

A Tennessee mother and her 14-year-old triplets are taking a local college by storm — and they're proving that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

Khadijah Alnassari and her three kids — Fatimah, Zaynab and Ahmed Alnassari — all attend Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where they are majoring in biology.

Though the triplets are only 14 and still enrolled in high school, they are all on a pre-med track as freshmen in MTSU's dual enrollment program, with plans to one day pursue careers in the medical field.

Meanwhile, their mom is also pursuing her biology degree at MTSU — the same college she attended close to 20 years ago before dropping out during a challenging time.

"Our family is really unique because we've decided to take this journey together," Khadijah, 38, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) on Tuesday's episode. "Usually this experience is solo, but I think that being together makes us stronger [and] it makes us more powerful."

triplets in college The Alnassari family with MTSU's president, Sidney A. McPhee | Credit: Andy Heidt

Khadijah says her college journey began right after high school but was quickly put to a halt.

"I was young. I was energetic. I thought I had the whole world before me," she explains. "But then something happened that nobody expected: 9/11. It kind of changed everything for me."

At the time, Khadijah says she was enrolled at MTSU but was fearful to return due to her Muslim religion — marking the first time she set out to do something and didn't finish.

"Even though everybody here at MTSU has welcomed us with open arms, and they've made this diverse community somewhere we can grow and express ourselves, it was much harder right after 9/11," she explains. "My parents, they feared for me. My husband wouldn't even allow me to go to the grocery store, most of the women in our community didn't go out without a chaperone... So I kind of left a piece of me here."

"It's the first thing that I ever tried to do that I didn't get to finish, and it hurt me," she adds. "I thought I had to give up on my dreams."

triplets in college The Alnassar triplets | Credit: Khadijah Alnassari

Years later, Khadijah shifted her focus to motherhood and welcomed the triplets with husband Akeel. They later welcomed two more children, Zaharah, now 7, and Muhammed Ali, now 4.

Together, the parents made sure to emphasize the importance of learning and exploring passions while raising their kids.

That encouragement resulted in the triplets' varied interests, which includes painting, drawing, reading and playing on the computer. All three also published novels at age 9, according to their mom.

triplets in college The Alnassari triplets | Credit: Khadijah Alnassari

Eventually, the triplets decided they wanted to apply to MTSU — and encouraged their mom to do the same. Since August 2020, all four have been enrolled at the college, majoring in biology. Ahmed minors in chemistry and Arabic; Zaynab minors in Arabic and art; Fatimah minors in digital art and Arabic; and Khadijah minors in in Arabic and Sociology.

"I think that's one thing here at MTSU, that they're trying to inspire more of, is combining creativity with science," says the mom of five. "I think through years and years, we've realized that we can have great scientists and great doctors, but when you add that creative aspect, you get amazing doctors."

Though the triplets admit they can be competitive with each other, Fatuma says it's all in good nature, as it "really pushes us to work harder or do better."

triplets in college The Alnassari family at MTSU | Credit: Khadijah Alnassari

It's also been helpful for the siblings to have each other for group projects, studying and even carpooling with their mom.

"We do the assignments together. We do the tests together. We do everything together," explains Ahmed. "It's like a team that you get from home and school. So it's really useful."

"Our mom really pushes us forward," adds Zaynab.

As they continue to pursue their degrees, the family says getting to do it side-by-side is "indescribable."

"I thought that I could never come back and finish what I'd started, but they inspired me," says Khadijah. "My kids and my family have made me so much more, have driven me and allowed me to accomplish my dreams. I couldn't do what I do without them. Every day they amaze me, encourage me. They inspire me to be better, to work harder."

triplets in college Khadijah Alnassari with the triplets | Credit: Khadijah Alnassari

The triplets echo their mom's sentiments.

"With my family here, especially my mom, I always have someone to be supported and I always have someone that I can rely on," says Ahmed. "I think having her has made going to college much more comfortable... She's always been there for me. And hopefully I can be there for her."

Looking ahead, the triplets have big plans. First up on their radar is their 15th birthday on Aug. 2, when they'll get their driver's permits.

Later down the line, Fatimah hopes to become a pulmonologist, while Zaynab plans to become an ears, nose and throat surgeon. Ahmed says he wants to become a heart surgeon after his baby brother was born with 17 holes in his heart.

"For a whole year, my brother was in that hospital and it was very difficult for my family during that time," he explains. "When [he] was finally able to be saved, I decided to make a decision that would change my life and that was to become a heart surgeon. I really want to have the chance to help people just like my brother... to me, he's my hero."

As for Khadijah, her dream is "is to finish school and go on to medical school so I can make a difference in my community."

"I feel that having my doctorate will allow me to help other women to show them that you can be Muslim and you can be strong and independent, and smart, and a mom, and a college student, and whatever you set your mind to," she says.

Reflecting on how her kids are already leaving a major impact in the world, Khadijah says, "I don't think there's any mother that could be more proud."

"When it comes down to it, they're what I want to be when I grow up. I think that their heart and their passion inspires everyone around them," she explains. "I know that their classmates may be much older than them but sometimes I'll see them leading the pack. These kids, they're trailblazers and I think together they can accomplish anything."