Christopher Kelly was volunteering to plant trees with a local nonprofit when he was killed

14-Year-Old Student Killed by Fallen Tree Branch in 'Tragic' Oregon Accident: 'We Are Devastated'

An Oregon teenager has died after being struck by a fallen tree limb following a storm, according to police.

On Saturday, local authorities in Portland responded to reports that 14-year-old Christopher Kelly was killed at the Sandy River Delta around 11:15 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the teenager did not survive their injuries," police stated.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family during this tragic time," Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell said in a statement. "This weighs heavy on all of us in the first responder community."

"Where you can, when you're in larger cleared areas, make sure you're listening and paying attention to your surroundings as we're heading into the winter months with wind, rain and possible storms," O'Donnell added, FOX12 reports.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, another man was struck by a tree branch and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown.

PPB stated that Portland Fire & Rescue called an arborist to the scene for an inspection and to ensure that tree was safe as it was "severely deteriorated."

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A huge tree branch fell on two people. One was killed, another went to the hospital. Credit: PPB North Precinct

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly was attending an event with Friends of Trees, a volunteer group that plants trees in the area.

On Monday, the nonprofit organization shared their condolences after the incident. "As you may have read there was a tragic accident at one of our planting events last Saturday. We are devastated and our hearts go out to the family," a tweet read.

The teen's aunt, Kathleen Arthur, said that Kelly was a freshman at Central Catholic High School in Portland, according to The Oregonian.

"He was just so sweet, just a smiling, wonderful child who believed in volunteerism," Arthur told the outlet. "It's just so tragic that this happened, it's just so unfair."