"His short little life impacted so VERY many. He would've celebrated his 15th birthday next Saturday," a GoFundMe page says of Connor Wilson

14-Year-Old Boy Who Was 'Everyone’s Buddy' Dies in 'Devastating' Dirt Bike Crash with SUV

A Kentucky family said they are in mourning after their 14-year-old son died in a dirt bike crash just 10 days before his 15th birthday.

Connor Wilson was identified as the victim in Wednesday's fatal incident on a GoFundMe page set up by family member Catherine Brooks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"His mom, dad and 2 sisters are left with an emptiness no one should ever feel," Brooks wrote on the fundraiser. "He was loved dearly by his family. There are no words."

The fatal incident unfolded on Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. in Louisville, a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirms to PEOPLE.

Officials say a 14-year-old boy was riding his dirt bike when he didn't stop at a stop sign and struck an SUV near its front wheel.

The boy — who was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner Office as Wilson, according to NBC affiliate WAVE — was then thrown from his dirt bike onto the hood of the SUV, police say.

Ann Keene, a Valley Station resident who lives near where the crash happened, told WISH that she watched as first responders arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate the teen.

"They were working on him, and then they went to roll him, flip him a little, and put the board under him and he cried a little bit," Keene recalled to the outlet. "And then after that, there wasn't anything."

Wilson was transported to the University of Louisville hospital but later died of his injuries, according to the LMPD spokesperson. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"It's devastating," Keene told WISH of the collision. "It's very heartbreaking."

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the incident, according to the LMPD spokesperson. No charges are expected to be filed and no additional injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Coroner Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Star Dies in UTV Crash

In the wake of the crash, Brooks set up the GoFundMe page to help Wilson's family with funeral expenses. Since its creation on Thursday, the page has raised over $3,900.

"Our family suffered a tragic and devastating loss last night," Brooks wrote on the page. "No parent plans or prepares for a funeral of their precious baby! Any amount is helpful and they could greatly use the help."

Along with asking for donations, Brooks paid tribute to Wilson on the fundraiser and noted how special he was to their family.

"He was everyone's buddy, pal and family! He had a huge heart inside that tiny frame!" she wrote. "He was a helper to anyone in need and always, always trying to learn and earn."

"What a contagious giggle that will be greatly missed! Everything about him will be greatly and forever missed," she went on.

Though he was young, Brooks noted that Wilson's "short little life impacted so VERY many," and heartbreakingly added that he died just 10 days short of his 15th birthday on May 29.

"We love you and will cherish you always," Brooks wrote. "Connor, you will forever live in our memories and hearts! I love you 'this much' kiddo."