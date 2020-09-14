14-Year-Old Hunter Killed in Corn Chopper Accident After Falling Asleep in Mich. Field

The Liberty Hunt, a special early hunt for children and hunters with disabilities, took place on Saturday and Sunday

A teenage hunter in Michigan who apparently fell asleep in a corn field was killed in a tragic accident involving a corn chopper, according to local reports.

The 14-year-old boy had been dropped off in a field to hunt deer in Chandler Township, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said, according to MLive.

Authorities believe he fell asleep at some point, and on early Saturday, a 25-year-old man who did not know anyone was in his path arrived to finish harvesting the field, the outlet reported.

The man reportedly ran the boy over with his Krone corn chopper, according to ABC affiliate WJRT. He found him shortly after and called for help.

Sheriff’s deputies and rescuers responded to the scene around 9 a.m., but the boy, from nearby Elkton, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The hunter’s identity has not been revealed, and an autopsy is set to be conducted by the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to MLive.

In Michigan, deer hunting season doesn’t begin until Oct. 1, however, the annual Liberty Hunt — which is a special early opening for children under 16 and hunters with disabilities — took place this past weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

Hunters who participate are required to wear hunter orange for better visibility, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.