Teen Girl Dies After Being Trapped in Bathroom During House Fire: 'I Couldn't Get To Her,' Says Mom

A 14-year-old girl was killed on Sunday after she was unable to escape from behind her locked bathroom door while flames engulfed her Gulf Breeze, Florida, home.

Skylar Farej — who had recently graduated from middle school — was having a sleepover when the house began to burn at 12:44 a.m. local time, according to The Pensacola News Journal.

Investigators have not uncovered any indication of suspicious activity surrounding this incident, Florida’s Division of Investigative and Forensic Services confirmed to PEOPLE. The final determination into the cause, nature and origin of the fire incident still remains under investigation.

According to the News Journal, Skylar’s friend jumped from the third-floor balcony and was unharmed. Skylar’s brother, Kyle Farej, and her mom, Meghan Farej, also managed to escape.

Skylar was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“I just woke up to my son screaming that the house was on fire and we just had to get everybody out,” her mother told the News Journal. “I tried to go upstairs to get her and I just couldn’t. I tried but I just couldn’t get to her.”

After the tragic incident, an unidentified man who jumped into action to help left the scene before Meghan was able to talk to him.

“I don’t even know who he was,” she told the newspaper. “He came out of nowhere, and I’ve never met him before in my life. He tried to break into the other side of the door to get in. He couldn’t get through to the bathroom but he kept going in and trying and trying and he just couldn’t.”

Skylar’s martial arts instructor, Scott Farley, is among many mourning the teen, telling the News Journal that he had become close with the family.

“She was very athletic, she played softball, soccer, and she pretty much tried everything when she was younger,” Farley, owner of Core Martial Arts Academy, said. “She was the sweetest, happiest girl, and every time I think of her, I think about that huge smile. You always hear when somebody dies about how great they were but it’s just so true with her.”

According to The Navarre Press, the family is currently staying in a friend’s home and many people in the community have donated items including food and clothes.

Meghan told the Press she “can’t put it into words to explain, but [Skylar] was full of life.”

She added that her daughter, who “was just so smart and so mature for her age,” was also “larger than life and just amazing.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help the family in the wake of the tragedy.