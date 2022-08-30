14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick

A teenager in Michigan succumbed to her injuries after touching the charged electrical line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm

By
Published on August 30, 2022 01:21 PM
downed power line on sidewalk
Photo: Getty

A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities.

The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking with a friend in her backyard when they "believed that they could smell a bonfire."

She then "reached for what she believed was a stick, however, it was the charged electrical line," authorities said in the news release.

Upon their arrival, emergency personnel discovered the teen "was still in contact with the energized electrical line," which fell as a result of a "passing thunderstorm." Energy crews were then contacted to disconnect the power lines so that emergency personnel could attend to the victim.

Once it was safe to approach, police said "it was obvious that she had succumbed to her injuries."

The victim's family was on the scene when the incident occurred, police wrote, adding that Monroe Police Chaplains are "providing support for the family through this very difficult situation."

Monroe Police Detectives remain on the scene to complete the investigation, according to the news release.

A powerful storm system moved across the midwest on Monday, according to NBC News. In addition to leaving over 630,000 people without power in Michigan, the storm also caused damage in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The outlet reported that one woman, whose name has not been released, died after being crushed by a falling tree a backyard in Ohio. Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong confirmed the woman's death to WTOL.

Urging people to stay safe, Armstrong said to "always pay attention to the weather."

"Weather can come fast, winds can come fast, so you always just want to pay attention to your surroundings and try to be in a safe place if you can," the fire chief added.

