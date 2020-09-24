Home Explosion Kills 14-Year-Old Girl and Injures 3 Family Members in Oklahoma

Berklee McGuire died in the incident while her mother Tanda and brother Hayden suffered burns and her father Shawn is in serious condition

A teenage girl was killed and three of her family members were sent to the hospital after a major home explosion occurred in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fatal incident unfolded on Thursday morning shortly before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials arrived at the scene to find several injuries and later confirmed that four people were involved, including three who were injured and one who died. Those who were injured were transported to a hospital, the OCFD said.

"This was a fairly large house that exploded, and we don't know the cause for sure at this point," OCFD Chief Benny Fulkerson explained immediately after the blast, which could be heard from more than 30 miles away, according to NBC affiliate KFOR.

"When we arrived there was no active fire, it was a completely leveled home with debris up and down the street," Fulkerson added, per NBC affiliate KTEN.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the victim's identity as 14-year-old Berklee McGuire.

Her mother Tanda and brother Hayden both suffered burns, while her father Shawn was listed in serious condition in the hospital, according to KFOR.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are currently investigating the incident, the outlet reported.

Preliminary information has prompted authorities to believe that the explosion was caused by a propane leak from an uncoded line installed in a wood-burning fireplace.

Along with the family's home, three other houses in the area suffered damage from the explosion, KFOR and KTEN reported.

In the wake of the incident, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement on his Twitter account, expressing his heartbreak for the family on behalf of him and his wife Sarah.