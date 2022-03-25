“Our hearts go out to the family of this young man and that’s all we can say at this time," a spokesperson for the ride’s operator said in a statement

14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride in Florida: 'Words Can't Say How We Feel'

A 14-year-old boy died after falling from an amusement park ride on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park at 11:12 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Witnesses on scene reported that someone had fallen from the ride," police said.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Additional information about the incident is not yet available. "This death investigation is in its very early stages," police said.

"Words can't say how we feel," John Stine, a spokesperson for the Slingshot Group, which owns and operates the ride, said in a statement according to NBC News. The outlet also reported that Stine said the boy was wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young man and that's all we can say at this time," added Stine, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Stine went on to say that the Orlando Free Fall will be closed indefinitely, per the Associated Press.

"We operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place. And this is why we're doing this investigation," Stine told the news agency.

The Orlando FreeFall ride has been described by the park as the "world's tallest free-standing drop tower."

"Climb aboard this thrilling attraction to get a birds eye view of your favorite spots in Central Florida before tilting you 30 degrees forward and dropping you at over 75 mph," they wrote on social media back in February, shortly after the attraction, which is 430 feet tall, opened in late December.

Although information about the ride on the park's website no longer appears to be available, a press release stated that it can carry 30 riders at a time.

ICON Park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A video taken by a bystander appeared to show passengers having a discussion about seatbelts with staff before the ride began and as it started to make its ascent, according to Today. In the video, a rider can be seen falling from the ride as it dropped.

"Are you sure you checked him?" one crew member can be heard asking afterwards in the clip, to which others appeared to say that they had.