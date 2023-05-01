14 People Injured as 'Overloaded' Roof Collapses at Off-Campus Party Near Ohio State University

14 people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed at an off-campus house party near Ohio State University on Saturday night.

"When we arrived, the front porch roof of the house was on top of the front porch," Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin tells PEOPLE exclusively. "People were working hard to get people away from the scene."

"I was told there was one person underneath the roof, who was removed before Fire got there with help from police and other students at the scene," Martin says.

Martin confirms that none of the victims were facing "life-threatening injuries."

Upon arrival, the fire department quickly jumped into action, setting up a triage area in the back alley of the house and assessing injured students. "We would bring injured student to the backyard and the most serious were sent to a series of local hospitals so we didn't overwhelm any one hospital," Martin says.

"It appears the roof was overloaded with students," Martin told WBNS 10. "Between 15 and 45 students were on the rooftop," he tells PEOPLE.

"[Roofs are] rated for weight and probable snow accumulation in central Ohio, but not for people," Martin explained. "With the weight that it's rated for, it will hold one or two people putting shingles on it or doing a job, but it's not going to hold 45 people."

The Columbus Division of Fire did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information.

Ohio State University is aware of the roof collapse. "We have been monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible. Our thoughts are with the individuals who were present and their friends and family," the school shared in a statement to PEOPLE. Martin also confirms that the vice president of student affairs was on the scene to be briefed.

Ohio State student Mike Scott lives nearby and told NBC 4 he was in his hammock when he heard a loud noise.

"I was facing that direction and then all of a sudden I just heard this massive crash, the music cut with it, and then I look over and the roof has collapsed and this big column of bricks that were holding it up fell into the yard," Scott said.

"I was kind of afraid to go over there I wasn't sure what else could fall, how much was sturdy over there and what wasn't. So, I just observed from afar," he said.