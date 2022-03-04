14 Children Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Northern California Daycare

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m., the Anderson Police Department announced in a statement . 19 children and two adults were inside the daycare located on the corner of Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street when the car collided into the building.

No fatalities are expected and the majority of the 14 children were hospitalized "for varying level of injures" as a precautionary measure, police said. KRCR-TV reported that the other five children were taken to local hospitals by their parents.

A Mass Casualty Incident was declared due to the number of potential injuries, the police department said in the news release. Authorities added that the driver of the Suzuki SUV is an Anderson woman who was not impaired at the time of the crash. She was fully cooperative with police and released after speaking to them, police said.