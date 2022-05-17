13-Year-Old Utah Boy Dies After Getting 'Trapped Underneath' Sand Dune That 'Unexpectedly Collapsed'
A teenager died after a sand dune "unexpectedly collapsed" on him at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park over the weekend, according to authorities.
The Utah teen, identified as 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, became "trapped underneath the sand" around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Utah State Parks wrote in a news release.
"Park rangers believe he had been digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside," authorities said, noting that the incident occurred outside of the park's campground area.
RELATED: Fla. Air Traffic Controller Dies in Fiery Crash After Plane He's Piloting Lands on Miami Bridge and Hits Van
After witnessing the collapse, a family member — whose relationship to the boy was not disclosed — alerted nearby visitors and park staff, "who immediately began digging," per officials.
Additional help was provided by a State Park law enforcement ranger and deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED: Missing Hiker, Who Texted Mom 'Wish Me Luck' Before Trip, Found Dead at Base of Calif. Waterfall
The teen was found "approximately 6-and-a-half-feet beneath the sand" around 5:53 p.m., authorities said.
"First responders administered CPR until additional emergency personnel arrived," they added. "After confirming that Spendlove had a pulse, he was transported via Life Flight to St. George Regional Hospital and then to Primary Children's Hospital."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The teen was declared dead on Sunday, as he "had not regained brain activity," officials said.
"The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove's friends and family impacted by this tragedy," authorities wrote in the news release, noting that the incident remains under investigation.
RELATED: High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom
Park officials went on to remind Utah State Parks visitors to make safety a "top priority."
"Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and always let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return," they wrote.